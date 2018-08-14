Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post sales of $2.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $16.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $10.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,159.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 372,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 83,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 148,077 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 861,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,127. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply