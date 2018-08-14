Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post sales of $2.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $16.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $10.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,159.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 372,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 83,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 148,077 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 861,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,127. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

