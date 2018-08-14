Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) received a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective from Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEC1. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.68 ($11.00).

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares stock opened at €7.06 ($8.02) on Tuesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($33.52).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

