CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CDTi Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 9.90%.

CDTI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,979. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Lon E. Bell acquired 625,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $312,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,494. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 662,930 shares of company stock valued at $331,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CDTi Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

