Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) EVP Lisa L. Kim Sells 750 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $31,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $33,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.