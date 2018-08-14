Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Lowered by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.69 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

