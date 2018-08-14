Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,791 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,089,000 after buying an additional 888,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,797,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,806,000 after buying an additional 641,764 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,453,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 167,006 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

