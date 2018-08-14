Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,562,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,461 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

