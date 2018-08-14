Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $18.43 Million in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. Illumina makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Argus set a $372.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $327.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.15 and a 1-year high of $341.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total value of $579,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,997,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,431. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

