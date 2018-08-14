Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.34 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,673.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

