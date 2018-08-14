Catalent (CTLT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalent earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.212064196298 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CTLT opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Catalent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

