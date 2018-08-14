Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $3.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of CATB opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $10,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

