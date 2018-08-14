Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CATB opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.56. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.