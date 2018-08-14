CareDx (CDNA) PT Set at $17.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CareDx has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,241.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $494,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.