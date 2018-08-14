Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

CARA opened at $18.67 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $768.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.89.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,651 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

