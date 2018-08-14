Capital One Financial Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $54.09 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,757.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $91,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,863.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,206,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

