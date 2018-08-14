Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 36,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

