Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Issues Earnings Results

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, reports. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%.

CGIX opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cancer Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

