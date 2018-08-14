Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,368,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $205.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

