Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.33

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.33 and last traded at C$120.28, with a volume of 504341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

