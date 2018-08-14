Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$131.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight Capital set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.85 on Tuesday, hitting C$120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,823. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$103.84 and a one year high of C$124.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

