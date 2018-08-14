CampusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $596,972.00 (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. CampusCoin has a total market capitalization of $596,972.00 and $4,859.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One CampusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CMPCO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 666,422,550 coins and its circulating supply is 466,422,550 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org . CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

