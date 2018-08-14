Camden Property Trust (CPT) PT Raised to $95.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

CPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,713. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

