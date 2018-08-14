Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

TSE CGY opened at C$33.00 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$34.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. Calian Group had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$73.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.58 million.

In other Calian Group news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.79, for a total value of C$337,900.00. Also, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total transaction of C$161,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $506,240.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

