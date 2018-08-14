Caleres (CAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.10

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 435492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

