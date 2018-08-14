Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CALM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $5,099,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,482. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,935.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 466,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 454,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,252,000 after buying an additional 430,382 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $10,961,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

