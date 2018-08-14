CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CRNCY stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

