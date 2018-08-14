CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Cut to Hold at Investec

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

CRNCY remained flat at $$6.42 during trading on Tuesday. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.