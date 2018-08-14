Cairn Energy (CNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.95). Investec’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNE. BNP Paribas cut Cairn Energy to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288.20 ($3.68) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.75 ($3.47).

LON:CNE traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.01). 2,016,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.02).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

