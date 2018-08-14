CAE (CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 12,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,527. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get CAE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.