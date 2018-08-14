CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $183.45.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

In other CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock news, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $3,118,814.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,638,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

