CA (CA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.0085995874106 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CA has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. CA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CA will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CA’s payout ratio is 43.97%.

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,583.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock worth $6,693,871. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

