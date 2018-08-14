Buckle (BKE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Buckle earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3683655211122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Buckle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,404. Buckle has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,210 shares in the company, valued at $262,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

