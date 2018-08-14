Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.44.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.