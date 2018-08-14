Brookstone Capital Management Has $383,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $696,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.