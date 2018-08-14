Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Decreased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.58. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.