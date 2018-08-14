Brokers Set Expectations for CRH Medical Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CRHM)

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CRH Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for CRH Medical’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRHM. TD Securities upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 94,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,164,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 371,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 546,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 46.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

