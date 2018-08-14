Brokers Offer Predictions for WillScot Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WillScot by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP now owns 557,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,626,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,865,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,731 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

