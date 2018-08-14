Brokers Offer Predictions for LTC Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

LTC opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.13. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

