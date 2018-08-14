Brokers Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.67 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$11.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71.

In other news, insider Laurent Lemaire acquired 2,350 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,422.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

