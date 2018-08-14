Brokers Issue Forecasts for Obseva SA’s Q3 2018 Earnings (OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Obseva in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Obseva alerts:

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Obseva in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Obseva in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Obseva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.13. Obseva has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Obseva during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,096,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Obseva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.