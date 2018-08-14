Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axovant Sciences Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Sciences’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Axovant Sciences stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33).

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

