Brokerages Set Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Price Target at $95.11

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price target on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $130.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $6,219,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $354,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,035 shares of company stock valued at $47,763,300 over the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after buying an additional 564,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,011,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 93.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,998 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

