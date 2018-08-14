Brokerages Set NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Target Price at $6.19

Shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the first quarter worth about $122,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 119.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 85.9% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 86.93 and a quick ratio of 86.93. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $780.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

