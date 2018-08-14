Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) PT at $5.58

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.58 ($6.34).

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOKIA shares. BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.45) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.59) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.80) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOKIA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.68 ($5.32). 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,670,000. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.