Brokerages Set DIC Asset AG (DIC) PT at $10.81

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.81 ($12.28).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($11.82) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.22) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €9.81 ($11.15). 70,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €9.04 ($10.27) and a 12 month high of €11.20 ($12.73).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.