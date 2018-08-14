Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) PT at $35.17

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 41.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 11,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,319. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.