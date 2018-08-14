Brokerages Expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the lowest is $3.38. WellCare Health Plans reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $12.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

NYSE WCG opened at $289.99 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $162.25 and a 12 month high of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $2,728,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $207,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

