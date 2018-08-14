Brokerages Expect Uniqure NV (QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.70). Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 677.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Uniqure by 3,972.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,079. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

