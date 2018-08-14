Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 3,109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,100. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $79.60 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,592,000 after purchasing an additional 123,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,252,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

