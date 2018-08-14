Brokerages Expect International Paper Co (IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post $5.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.01 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $23.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $23.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,980 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in International Paper by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 50.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in International Paper by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 703,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 22.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $66.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

